hot Roscoe police release enhanced patrol results Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE (AP) —The Roscoe Police Department made 17 traffic stops during enhanced patrols during the holiday season.The enhanced patrols resulted in officers issuing four citations for distracted driving, 10 citations for disobeying a stop sign and one citation for a driver who did not have vehicle insurance.The enhanced patrols were conducted between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 and they were made possible through funding administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.The goal of the enhanced patrols was to increase traffic safety during the holidays and to keep impaired drivers off the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roscoe Police Department Enhanced Patrols Illinois Department Of Transportation Distracted Driving Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 11 candidates running for Beloit school board Wind turbines may be erected in area Over two dozen bullets fired in township homicide Charges file after police chase in Beloit City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime