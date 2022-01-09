ROSCOE (AP) —The Roscoe Police Department made 17 traffic stops during enhanced patrols during the holiday season.

The enhanced patrols resulted in officers issuing four citations for distracted driving, 10 citations for disobeying a stop sign and one citation for a driver who did not have vehicle insurance.

The enhanced patrols were conducted between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3 and they were made possible through funding administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The goal of the enhanced patrols was to increase traffic safety during the holidays and to keep impaired drivers off the road.