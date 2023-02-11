01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ELKHORN - A Rockford, Illinois woman died Thursday evening when a vehicle, which reportedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers, drove north in the southbound lane of Interstate 43 in the Town of Delavan and crashed head-on with her vehicle.

Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, died after she was taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Washington, 44, of Rockford, who driving the vehicle Fannan was in, suffered minor injuries, according to the release.