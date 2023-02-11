ELKHORN - A Rockford, Illinois woman died Thursday evening when a vehicle, which reportedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers, drove north in the southbound lane of Interstate 43 in the Town of Delavan and crashed head-on with her vehicle.
Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, died after she was taken to a hospital, according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Washington, 44, of Rockford, who driving the vehicle Fannan was in, suffered minor injuries, according to the release.
Eric Peters, 32, of Colgate, Wisconsin, who was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the suspect vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to the news release. His vehicle was on fire after the crash and a Wisconsin State Trooper pulled him from the vehicle.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 9:14 p.m. of a reckless driver on I-43 near Highway 14 in the Town of Darien, who was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate.
City of Delavan Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver did not stop, according to the news release, and he collided head-on with Fannan's vehicle on the interstate near the County Highway F bridge.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Crash Team continue to investigate the incident and are working with the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges to be filed against Peters.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Delavan Police, City of Delavan Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Delavan Fire Department, City of Delavan Fire Department, City of Elkhorn Fire Department, Walworth County Medical Examiner, Mercy Hospital MD1, and Flight for Life.