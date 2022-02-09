SOUTH BELOIT—A 17-year-old from Rockford faces multiple child sexual abuse charges after authorities executed a search warrant on Tuesday and seized a phone with alleged videos depicting abuse, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
In November of 2021, the department was made aware of an individual who was allegedly disseminating images and videos containing child sexual abuse material through the internet. An investigation was started and a suspect was identified.
On Tuesday, members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force conducted the search warrant at the 17-year-old’s home in Rockford.
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and five counts of possession of child pornography were authorized.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman confirmed on Wednesday the teen was not being charged as an adult at this time, noting that the suspect was released to the custody of his parents pending court proceedings.
Truman confirmed that Detective Paul Reed had been on the statewide task force for one year, with the state having previously contacted the department for involvement.
Truman noted the task force has a goal of adding one officer from each department in the state on the task force, calling the task force “beneficial” to future law enforcement operations in the Stateline Area and beyond.
“It’s a collaborative partnership that reduces manpower needs for any single agency. They also provide many valuable training opportunities for our officers,” Truman said.