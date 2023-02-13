featured hot Rockford teen accused of shooting death Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD — A 15-year-old male has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 54-year-old Rockford man on Saturday.The juvenile, who is from Rockford, is not yet in custody, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.Miguel Perez was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at about 11:37 a.m. when a person in a passing vehicle fired a shot at him and killed him, according to the news release.Investigations indicated that Perez and his family members were Jehovah’s Witnesses and Perez was waiting in his vehicle while his family members were knocking on doors in the neighborhood.Following an investigation, the 15-year-old male was identified as a suspect and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charge against him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rockford Police First Degree Murder Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office Jehovah's Witness Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Name of woman who died in Rock County Jail released Rockford woman dies in Walworth County crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime