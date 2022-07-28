01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ROCKFORD, Ill.—Rockford police are searching for a Rockford woman who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident last September.

Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez, 36, is wanted on warrants for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving personal injury, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.