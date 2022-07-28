ROCKFORD, Ill.—Rockford police are searching for a Rockford woman who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident last September.
Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez, 36, is wanted on warrants for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving personal injury, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.
At approximately 2 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2021, Rockford police officers responded to the intersection of Rose Avenue and Montague Road for a traffic crash. Officers found a motorcycle, and and two individuals lying in the roadway. Officers also observed a heavily damaged car that was unoccupied in the same intersection. Both motorcycle occupants were transported to a local hospital, where the driver, Michael Sowls, died. Witnesses said the female driver and male passenger of the offending vehicle left the scene on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPolice Department) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.