ROCKFORD — A Rockford man who was charged with handcuffing a woman to a weight bench in the basement of a home in Roscoe and sexually assaulting her was sentenced Monday to over 100 years in prison.
Matthew Harkey, 47, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault that he faced. He also was sentenced to 21 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, 15 years for home invasion and seven years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. With the consecutive and concurrent sentences accounted for, Harkey was sentenced to a total of 123 years in prison — 101 years of the sentence is to be served consecutively.
According to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Harkey broke into the home of a female victim on March 13, 2019. He struck the woman on the head when she arrived home and he duct taped a ski mask to her head. He then put the woman in the trunk of her car and drove her to Harkey’s mother’s house in Roscoe. He handcuffed the victim to a weight bench in the basement of the home and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.
When Harkey left the house, the victim managed to drag the weight bench up the stairs and she left the home through the front door. She was naked and bleeding when a neighbor and a passerby assisted her.
Officers identified a vehicle Harkey had rented and they tried to stop him in Rockford. This resulted in a high-speed pursuit. Eventually Harkey crashed the vehicle and he was ejected. He was taken to a hospital. He eventually was taken into custody by the Roscoe Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.