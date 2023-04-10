01STOCK_GAVEL_2

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man who was charged with handcuffing a woman to a weight bench in the basement of a home in Roscoe and sexually assaulting her was sentenced Monday to over 100 years in prison.

Matthew Harkey, 47, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault that he faced. He also was sentenced to 21 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, 15 years for home invasion and seven years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. With the consecutive and concurrent sentences accounted for, Harkey was sentenced to a total of 123 years in prison — 101 years of the sentence is to be served consecutively.