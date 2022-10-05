ROCKFORD—A Rockford man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking in heroin and cocaine.
Tervarie Lottie, 34, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute about a kilogram of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
In a plea agreement, Lottie admitted that he led a drug-trafficking organization that distributed heroin to other drug dealers and street level customers in the Rockford area in 2017. Lottie and co-defendant Tyshon Watson of Rockford, shared a cell phone through which buyers could arrange for the purchase of heroin.
Another co-defendant, Johnia Wilson of Rockford, recruited individuals to buy heroin from the organization, with Wilson brokering transactions between Lottie and the buyers.
Lottie also conspired with co-defendant Devonte Gordon of Rockford, to possess cocaine.
Gordon was sentenced to 87 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Watson was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin. Wilson was sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin.