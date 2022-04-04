hot Rockford man sentenced for sexual assault of child Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault.Joshua Henson, 37, was found guilty in Winnebago County Circuit Court on July 26, 2021 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault following a bench trial before Judge Brendan Maher.He was charged in 2018 with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 over a period of months in Loves Park and Rockford.The Loves Park Police Department and the Rockford City Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Winnebago County Circuit Court Rockford Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Three stand out for school board Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Interim South Beloit Fire Chief resigns from department Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime