ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Joshua Henson, 37, was found guilty in Winnebago County Circuit Court on July 26, 2021 on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault following a bench trial before Judge Brendan Maher.

He was charged in 2018 with multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 over a period of months in Loves Park and Rockford.

The Loves Park Police Department and the Rockford City Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution.