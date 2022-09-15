hot Rockford man sentenced for possession of semi-automatic gun Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced to seven years and six six months in prison on Thursday for illegal possession of a semi-automatic handgun.Shazariyah F. Hibbett, 33 was found to be in possession of the semi-automatic weapon on Oct. 27, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that tried to flee from Rockford police. When Hibbett exited the vehicle he discarded the gun and fled on foot.He had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited from possessing a gun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit, South Beloit scooter program halted Beloit sees building projects advance Historic Beloit home needs $1 million for repairs Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime