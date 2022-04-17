ROSCOE—A Rockford man has been found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman three years ago.
Matthew Harkey, 46 was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and home invasion, according to a news release from Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.
front of the Honorable Judge McGraw.
On March 13, 2019, Harkey broke into the victim’s house in Rockford and when the victim arrived at her home, Harkey struck her on the head, according to the news release. He then duct taped a ski mask to her head, forced her into the trunk of her car, and drove her to his mother’s house in Roscoe, Illinois.
Harkey handcuffed the victim to a weight bench, took off her clothes and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to the news release.
When Harkey left the house, the victim was able to drag the weight bench up the stairs and leave out of the front door. She was naked, bleeding, and still handcuffed to the weight bench. A neighbor and a passerby stopped to aid the victim until Roscoe police officers arrived.
During the officer’s investigation, they learned that Harkey had rented a vehicle the day before the attack. The vehicle was located, but when officers attempted to stop the vehicle it fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Due to heavy commuter traffic and the excessive speeds the defendant was able to elude officers. Detectives were able to track the vehicle. That information was shared with agencies in southern Illinois and they were able to locate the vehicle.
Officers from multiple agencies engaged in a pursuit of the defendant through multiple counties again at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Eventually the defendant crashed his vehicle and was ejected from the car. He was transported to the hospital where he remained in the custody of the Illinois State Police before being transferred to the custody of the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff. He was lodged into the Winnebago County Jail where he remained pending trial.
Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Aggravated kidnapping is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. An additional 15 years will be added to any sentence due to the defendant being armed with a firearm during the commission of the offense.
Home Invasion is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The case is set for sentencing on June 10.
The case was investigated by the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecution was handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec and First Assistant State’s Attorney Ken LaRue.