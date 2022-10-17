ROCKFORD—A Rockford man was found guilty of first degree murder following a jury trial in Winnebago County last week.
Quinton A. Smith, 27, also was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 8.
On June 18, 2019, Smith shot and killed Joseph Hernandez outside of Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. The bullet that hit Hernandez also hit a legwho was in the driver seat of the car Hernandez was trying to enter.
Normally, first degree murder is a Class M Felony punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison. However, because the defendant used a firearm during the commission of the offense his sentence could range from 45 years to natural life in prison. Any sentence for first degree murder must be served at 100% and followed by a mandatory supervised release term of three years.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a term of 3 years of mandatory supervised release. Any sentence is to be served at 85% and will run consecutively to the sentence for first degree murder.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 Felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Any sentence is to be served at 85%.
The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kirstin Krivanec and Theodora Anderson handled the prosecution.