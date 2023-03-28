ROCKTON - No charges will be filed against a Rockton police officer who wounded a man in a police-involved shooting at the Rockton Walmart on Nov. 17, 2022.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley issued a release on Tuesday stating Sgt. Benjamin Heintz was justified in using deadly force in the incident, which was investigated by the Boone-Winnebago Counties Integrity Task Force.
Heintz shot and injured Austin K. Levitski, 26, of Janesville, Wisconsin, after an individual flagged the police officer down and reported Levitski and a woman had stolen items from the Walmart and were loading them into an SUV.
According to the documents released by Hanley, Heintz was driving through the parking lot of the Walmart at 4781 E. Rockton Road at about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 when a person flagged him down and said a woman, later identified as Melody I. Gackstatter, 32, of Janesville, had stolen items from the Walmart and she was putting them into a green SUV. Heintz observed Gackstatter putting items in the back of the SUV and he noticed Levitski inside the SUV. At the time, Levitski was wanted on three separate warrants for retail theft.
Heintz parked his squad car in front of the SUV to prevent it from leaving. He ordered Levitski to exit the vehicle. Heintz said Levitski's hands dropped behind the dashboard where he could no longer see them and he feared he may have been reaching for a weapon. Heintz drew his service weapon and ordered Levitski to exit the vehicle.
Levitski put the SUV in gear and he tried to flee. Heintz said the vehicle was moving toward him and he feared he would be run over, so he moved to the side and discharged his weapon three times.
Witnesses also said the vehicle was driving towards Heintz with two witnesses saying the vehicle made contact with the police officer and one witness saying Heintz was almost hit by the vehicle.
Levitski fled on Rockton Road and then went south on U.S. Highway 251 with speeds reaching 100 mph. He was pursued by law enforcement officers from the Village of Roscoe and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. Levitski eventually crashed into a garage on Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park. He then fled on foot until officers tazed him and placed him under arrest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm.
Hanley concluded that it was reasonable for Heintz to believe his life was in danger.
"Heintz's perception that he would be run over by the car Levitski was driving was reasonable based upon the totality of the circumstances," the statement from Hanley's office said. "A vehicle can be a deadly weapon and being hit by a car may lead to great bodily harm or death and thus, his reaction, firing his gun three times at the driver's side of the vehicle, was a reasonable reaction to Levitski's actions."
Levitski faces charges of battery by use of a deadly weapon, resisting an officer, fleeing law enforcement officer and theft in Winnebago County Circuit Court.