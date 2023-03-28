01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ROCKTON - No charges will be filed against a Rockton police officer who wounded a man in a police-involved shooting at the Rockton Walmart on Nov. 17, 2022.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley issued a release on Tuesday stating Sgt. Benjamin Heintz was justified in using deadly force in the incident, which was investigated by the Boone-Winnebago Counties Integrity Task Force.