PUBLIC RECORD Public Record for May 16, 2023

Rock County
Felony arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).

TY ANDERSON, 49, of Beloit, false imprisonment; attempted battery to a firefighter, April 22, 1400 block of Randall Street, Beloit.

LARRY CORNELLIER, 60, of Clinton, intimidation of a victim, May 10, 700 block of Shu Lar Lane, Clinton.

ARMANI STEWART, 19, of Milton, possession of a firearm by a adjudicated delinquent, May 10, Grant Street, Beloit.