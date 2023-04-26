PUBLIC RECORD Public Record for April 26, 2023 Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Beloit Police Department, as well as other area police departments, mostly saw calls for service increase in 2022. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).JAE'LON RAMAGE, 19, of Beloit, possession with intent to deliver THC, April 19, 2800 block of Milwaukee Road, Beloit.JESSICA TOWNSEND, 34, of Beloit, threat to Law Enforcement, April 19, intersection of Portland Avenue and Eighth Street, Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Crime Log Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Follow Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Beloit residents question school board's school closure decision Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime