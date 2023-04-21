PUBLIC RECORD Public Record for April 21, 2023 Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Beloit Police Department, as well as other area police departments, mostly saw calls for service increase in 2022. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock County Felony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).BRITTANY GENG, 35, of Rockton, Illinois, neglecting a child, March 23, 900 block of Kenwood Avenue, Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Crime Log Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Follow Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Music, movie and more planned for Beloit riverfront Beloit residents question school board's school closure decision Beloit City Wide Softball adding teams for 14-17-year-olds Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime