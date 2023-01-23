DEFOREST- A peaceful protest was held at the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post Saturday, by community members seeking answers about a missing persons case.
Christopher Miller, of Madison, has been missing since Nov. 19, 2022. The 27-year-old man crashed his car into a traffic light in the Janesville area and was pursued by Wisconsin State Patrol.
Miller kept driving but his vehicle appeared to be disabled at Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. Miller exited his car and continued on foot, but has not been seen since the incident.
“We have been in talks with multiple missing persons agencies to try to find my son,” said Tammy James. “The Wisconsin State Patrol and Rock County Sheriff’s Department are not answering our questions.”
Mallory Duerst, the fiancé of Miller, helped organize and put the word out for the protest. She spread the word about the event on social media and through a Facebook Group called: Find Christopher Miller.
“I would say we had about 20-25 people show up in total which was great to see,” Duerst said. “It was a little out of the way for everyone, but we are thankful for all of those that came and joined us in our efforts to find Chris.”
Duerst and James are hoping to find answers on what happened with Miller and how the case was handled.
“We are hoping that with this protest, we continue to get the word out there more about Chris’s mysterious disappearance,” Duerst said. “He has been missing today for 62 days and Wisconsin State Patrol is the last agency to see him alive. We have been really wanting a sit down meeting with Rock County (Sheriff’s Office) and Wisconsin State Patrol to ask some of our many unanswered questions regarding their search efforts, policy/protocols on a missing person and their reports.”
Another protest will be held in two weeks at the Rock County Sheriff’s office in Janesville, according to James.
“We will share details in the coming week, on our Facebook Group and through social media,” James explained.
The two goals for this movement at this time is to find Miller and for the family to be able to sit down with the two agencies involved.
“We have questions about what was in the report and we reached out to both Rock County (Sheriff’s Office) and the Wisconsin State Patrol,” James said. “The Wisconsin State Patrol refused to meet with us. On Dec. 17 we were invited to listen in on a hearing with the Rock County (Sheriff’s Office) but we were not allowed to ask any questions.”
James, Duerst and their family are looking for answers and created an email where people can submit tips anonymously. The email the family can be reached at is findingchristophermiller@gmail.com.
When Christopher went missing he was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging suit with black and gray Nike air max shoes. Miller is 6 feet tall and has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.