JANESVILLE—A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 25 in the case of a former Rock County sheriff’s deputy who is accused of child sexual assault.
Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested Dec. 13 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting three children between 2008 and 2016.
During the period when the alleged abuse occurred, the boys Huber assaulted ranged in age from 8 to 15, according to the criminal complaint.
After the arrest, he was extradited to Rock County for his initial hearing Thursday. Huber’s bond was set at $25,000. He currently is in custody at the Walworth County Jail. If he is released, he is to have no direct or indirect contact with his victims, the three witnesses or any intentional contact with minors.
Additional conditions of his bond state he is forbidden from visiting his place of employment and must maintain absolute sobriety.
Among the charges Huber faces are first-degree sexual contact with a person under 13, two counts of causing a child aged 13 to 18 to view sexual activity and three counts of indecent exposure.
The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Rock County Courthouse.
Huber worked for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office between August of 2016 and July of 2021. On July 1, the sheriff’s office received allegations against Huber. Shortly after that, Huber refused to cooperate with the investigation and resigned from the sheriff’s office.