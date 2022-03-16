BELOIT—Building trust and partnership with community members, conducting directed patrols and working with area law enforcement agencies are among the goals outlined by Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles Wednesday evening during a community meeting.
Sayles and other members of the Beloit Police Department held the community meeting, attended by more than 40 people at Hackett Elementary School. The meeting focused on violent crime in the community, police data and plans to address violent crime.
Concerns about violent crime hit a high point at the beginning of 2022 when community members learned of three tragic and violent deaths.
Shawna Greer, 31, the mother of three children, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Madison Road on Jan. 26.
On Jan. 29, two homicides were reported. The body of a woman who reportedly had been stabbed was found in the 1400 block of Clary Street. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
Later that day, Jion Bromfield, 19, was shot in a parking lot outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game at the school. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Sayles said he and the professionals in the Beloit Police Department are setting goals and initiating procedures to address violent crime in the community. For Sayles, that starts with community engagement.
“One of the biggest things for me, and it has been a big thing for the 18 years I have been with the department, is community connections,” Sayles said.
He said it is important to connect with people to impress upon them why it is important to the community to talk to the police and stop criminals from damaging the community.
He pointed out there have been 14 homicides in Beloit from 2018 to this year.
“There is still one from 2020 that still bothers me. There were 80 people present and to this day they all say they didn’t see anything,” Sayles said.
He said there is a culture among some who do not want to snitch on someone else. But, Sayles said there is a cost to that type of thinking.
“They have to think about how there is a family that is missing a loved one now,” he said.
He was referring to the tragic shooting death of Chelsey Payton, who died at a party in Beloit in October of 2020. No arrests have been make in the case.
Still, Sayles noted the homicide clearance rate is higher than the national average. Over the past five years, Beloit has cleared 64% of its homicide cases while the five-year average for homicide clearance nationally is 49.8%.
In order to engage with community members, Sayles said he and officers with the department will be introducing themselves to community members. They will be holding meetings and special events and generally being out in the community. Police also will be stopping in on businesses to check on how business people are doing and if everyone is safe and well.
Other plans the police department is initiating is directed patrols. Captain Christian Dalton said the department has tracked where the trouble spots in the community are regarding violent crimes and in particular shots fired incidents. The department will use this data to increase patrols in these areas. He also said there will be increased traffic stops, which can lead to seizure of illegal guns.
“Traffic stops are going to go up. Guns and drugs travel by car,” Dalton said.
The department also will be using technology such as license plate reader cameras to identify wanted suspects.
The Beloit Police Department will hold another community meeting tonight, Thursday, March 17 at the Merrill Community Center from 6—7:30 p.m.