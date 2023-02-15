BELOIT - Beloit Memorial Hospital received a threat by phone this morning from someone claiming to be with Al-Qaeda, causing Beloit Health System staff and Beloit Police Department officials to initiate emergency protocols to address the threat.
Health system officials received the threat at about 10:30 a.m. and Beloit Police Department officials were called to the hospital at 1969 W. Hart Road, according to Lindsay Baumann, manager of marketing and community relations for Beloit Health System.
Hospital staff and police worked together to investigate the threat and by 11:47 a.m. the building was given an all clear, determining the building was safe.
The building was never evacuated and all functions continued as they normally would. Baumann noted the hospital is hosting a career fair which is going on as it was normally scheduled today.
"Someone from a spoof number called about billing," said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. "They were directed to billing and then made a comment about them being Al-Qaeda. They disconnected. The threat was deemed invalid with no further issues at Beloit Health System."
Beloit Health System trains all year for different types of emergencies. Physicians, support staff, and emergency response team members did an incredible job working with the Beloit Police Department responding to the threat, according to a news release from Beloit Health System.