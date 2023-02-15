Beloit Memorial Hospital
Beloit Memorial Hospital, part of Beloit Health System, is seen at 1969 Huebbe Parkway.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - Beloit Memorial Hospital received a threat by phone this morning from someone claiming to be with Al-Qaeda, causing Beloit Health System staff and Beloit Police Department officials to initiate emergency protocols to address the threat.

Health system officials received the threat at about 10:30 a.m. and Beloit Police Department officials were called to the hospital at 1969 W. Hart Road, according to Lindsay Baumann, manager of marketing and community relations for Beloit Health System.