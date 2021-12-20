BELOIT—The person who was injured by police gunfire in Beloit last week is expected to survive and the Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the name of the Beloit officer involved in the incident.
A news release issued Monday by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), stated the person who was shot by the Beloit officer on Dec. 15 is expected to recover from injuries sustained in the incident.
The news release also stated that 13-year police veteran Shannon Dykstra as the Beloit officer involved in the shooting.
Dykstra was investigating a traffic crash near Prairie and Copeland avenues when DCI said a subject on foot attempted to attack her and take her service weapon that resulted in the sergeant shooting the subject.
Emergency dispatch audio reviewed by the Beloit Daily News appeared to show Dykstra telling first responders that a Hispanic male had rammed his body into the side of a vehicle and that the man appeared to be having “some mental health issue.” Shortly after, Dykstra is heard telling the man to get on the ground before the shooting occurred. An unidentified first responder stated over emergency dispatch that the person who was shot had a tourniquet applied to the right arm.
The DCI is reviewing evidence in the case and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation ends.
The sergeant has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation into the incident.
The last officer involved shooting in Beloit occurred on Dec. 10, 2019 when a 23-year-old Beloit man was shot following a police pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Montay S. Penning, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. Penning was found to be armed with an unloaded handgun he reportedly pointed at Beloit police during a foot pursuit following a report of a stolen vehicle and shots fired in Beloit. The three officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing and the shooting was ruled as justified by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.