PECATONICA, Ill.—The Pecatonica police chief is being accused of driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash in Rockford Sunday.Michael Mund, 53, will appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Nov. 8 to face a driving under the influence charge stemming from a two-car crash in Rockford Sunday evening.Mund was named Pecatonica police chief in September, taking the position left vacant by the departure of former chief, Bob Smith.