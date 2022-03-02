JANESVILLE—The criminal case of a Beloit man charged in the intoxicated driving death of a 68-year-old Beloit resident in March of 2020 has been continued after a court appearance on Wednesday, prolonging the case, Rock County Circuit Court records show.
Gregory Wortham, 58, who is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, appeared before Rock County Branch 6 Judge John Wood on Wednesday, with the defense requesting a new trial date in the case.
A new defense attorney recently took on Wortham ‘s case after public defense attorney Shanna Knueppel withdrew as counsel on Feb. 25 and James C. Fitzgerald taking over, court records show.
Wood granted the rescheduling request on Wednesday. The hearing was originally set for a final pretrial appearance, but was ultimately extended. The trial, which was scheduled to begin March 14, will be rescheduled.
Wortham will appear for a final pretrial hearing at 9:45 a.m. on June 1 with a jury trial scheduled for June 13. It is common for both sides to discuss a plea agreement prior to heading to trial, but it’s unclear if a resolution is near in the case that’s been pending for nearly two years.
Wortham was arrested on March 8, 2020 for operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense after he struck Larry Webster under a vehicle at around 9:50 p.m. on Randall Street at Porter Avenue.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, emergency medical personnel from the Beloit Fire Department arrived on scene and a group of the staff manually lifted the Toyota RAV 4 SUV off of Webster as a paramedic and a Rock County deputy pulled him from under the vehicle, the complaint states. Wortham told the Beloit officer he had been drinking and that he was going to drop Webster off, the complaint shows. Webster died of his injuries days after the crash on March 16, 2020.