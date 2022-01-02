Law enforcement officers are pictured on Friday, Dec. 10 at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue in the Town of Beloit that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 9. Five other people were also injured in the shooting.
TOWN OF BELOIT—More than two dozen shots were fired at the scene of a Dec. 9 gunfire incident on Porter Avenue that left a Rockford teen dead and five others injured, according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office Capt. of Detectives Aaron Burdick said it appears eight people were on scene at the time of the shooting that led to the death of Byron D. Broomfield, 17, of Rockford, and five others being injured by gunfire in a detached garage in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue.
Through investigation at the crime scene, Burdick said it appeared that “approximately 30 shots were fired” in the incident.
When asked for further details regarding possible motives or persons of interest, Burdick declined to comment.
“I can’t get into any more detail on the other questions due to the ongoing investigation,” Burdick said
The sheriff’s office previously said the fatal shooting started after a “dispute or conflict” between individuals present in the detached garage area, with investigators recovering multiple firearms at the scene. A total number of weapons confiscated as evidence has not been released as of Sunday.
No arrests have been made in connection with Broomfield’s death.
Porter Avenue has seen other deadly gun violence this year. Drevian T. Allen Sr., 25, was fatally shot on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue. Three men are charged with homicide-related charges in his death and the case continues in Rock County Circuit Court.