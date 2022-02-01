JANESVILLE — The Beloit man arrested following a fatal domestic violence shooting on Jan. 26 in Beloit has been released, with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office citing conflicting investigative reports as reason for the suspect’s release.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, 31-year-old Shawna Greer, of Beloit, was shot and died of her injuries in a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road. While officers were on the scene, 34-year-old Anthony D. Richmond was arrested on suspicion of the shooting on the possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a stolen firearm.
“The investigative reports thus far indicate that there are conflicting versions of the incident and further forensic examination of evidence is necessary,” O’Leary wrote in an issued statement. “At this time, there is insufficient evidence to warrant filing criminal charges that would require the State to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In response, the Beloit Police Department declined to comment beyond saying, “Our detectives continue to work diligently in this active and ongoing investigation.”
Family of the victim have yet to respond to Beloit Daily News requests for comment regarding Richmond’s release.
O’Leary said once the investigation is complete, he would determine what, if any, charges will be filed in the case that marked Beloit’s first homicide this year.
“The investigative reports have not all been completed and the investigation is continuing into the incident,” O’Leary said.