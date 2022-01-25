ROCKFORD—A Marengo, Illinois man faces multiple homicide-related charges after the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office announced new charges against him tied to the November 2020 death of his ex-girlfriend.
State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death relating to the death of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found inside a Roscoe, Illinois U-Haul storage facility in March of 2021.
Vanduyn was charged in August of last year, but the latest indictment shows that earlier charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death were dismissed based on the most recent bill of indictment, Winnebago County Circuit Court records show.
Arnold-Boesiger’s body was found in a Jeep inside a Roscoe storage facility on March 1, 2021, with the vehicle being registered to Vanduyn.
Authorities say she was killed on or about Nov. 15, 2020.
The state’s attorney’s office said in a news release that her body was covered with blankets and bedding, along with an odor eliminator that appeared to cover up the decomposition of her body and items like heavy duty trash bags and gorilla tape.
A forensic autopsy found that Arnold-Boesiger died by asphyxiation, due to the ingestion of drugs or a combination of both.
In the news release, the state’s attorney’s office said the pair had been in a romantic relationship at the time she was reported missing, noting that there was a history of past physical abuse by Vanduyn.
In the weeks following her death, Vanduyn allegedly used Arnold-Boesiger’s debit card and also used a Dodge Ram truck registered to her. In December of 2020, VanDuyn abducted his 10-year-old daughter from Walworth County, Wisconsin and drove her to a remote location in Indiana. The child was found safe and Vanduyn was taken into custody by state and federal authorities.
Winnebago County authorities have begun the extradition process for VanDuyn from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) where he is serving a seven year, six month prison sentence for a Walworth County charge of interference with child custody. He is currently held at the Waupun Correctional Institution, DOC records indicate.