jail file photo
Rock County Jail officials are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Thursday.

JANESVILLE — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified the inmate who died at the Rock County Jail Friday as Patrick Kranda, 61, of Edgerton.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday. The cause of death is still unknown, Director of Operations Cristina Figueroa Soto wrote in a statement Monday afternoon.

  