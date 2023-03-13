BELOIT — Crime rates declined mostly in Beloit in 2022, with slight increases in the number of assault and burglary cases, according to analysis of data provided by the Beloit Police Department.
Beloit reported three homicides in 2022 compared to four homicides in 2021. In 2022, two of the three homicide cases were cleared and in 2021 three of the four homicide cases were cleared.
Looking back at previous years, Beloit reported two homicides in 2020 and one of those cases was cleared. In 2019, four homicide cases were reported and three of those cases were cleared. In 2018, one homicide case was reported and it was cleared.
Beloit reported 44 sex offenses in 2021 and 42 sex offenses were reported in 2022.
Beloit reported. 14 kidnappings/abductions in both 2021 and 2022.
There were 29 robberies reported in Beloit in 2021 and 24 robberies were reported in 2022.
There were 680 theft/larceny crimes reported in 2021 and there were 528 such crimes reported in 2022.
Two areas that saw increases were assault offenses with 558 reported in 2021 and 583 reported in 2022; and burglaries with 89 reported in 2021 and 94 reported in 2022.
The Beloit Police Department made 2,663 arrests and officers seized 108 firearms in 2022.
During a recent community presentation on crime rate reductions, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said he credited community collaboration, increased traffic stops and new technology for the reductions.
The department conducted 6,285 traffic stops in 2022, which resulted in 1,741 citations issued and 3,762 warning issued. Beloit police officials say the increase in traffic stops not only reduced crime in general, but it reduced traffic accidents in the city by 10%. The traffic stops increased police visibility and criminals in the community took notice.
Sayles also noted intersection cameras were installed in the community, which have been used to identify criminal suspects.