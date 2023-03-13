01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

The Beloit Police Department, as well as other area police departments, mostly saw calls for service increase in 2022.

BELOIT — Crime rates declined mostly in Beloit in 2022, with slight increases in the number of assault and burglary cases, according to analysis of data provided by the Beloit Police Department.

Beloit reported three homicides in 2022 compared to four homicides in 2021. In 2022, two of the three homicide cases were cleared and in 2021 three of the four homicide cases were cleared.

