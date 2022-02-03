BELOIT—Shawna Greer will be remembered for her kind heart, free spirit and infectious laugh, her sister, Erica Miller, says as her family demands justice following Greer’s untimely passing.
Miller, who spoke with the Beloit Daily News, said Greer “loved life and enjoyed making the most of each day.” The 31-year-old mother of three was shot and killed in what Beloit police say was a shooting prompted by a domestic violence incident on Jan. 26 at a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road.
“Shawna lived for her kids. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, too. She always lived in the moment with everyone,” Miller said. “Shawna became a homebody and she loved being at home with the kids. She loved decorating her home, cooking for her family. She loved just being with her family and friends.”
Miller said she will cherish memories of talking to her sister about anything and everything, something she said they did the night before the shooting that took her life.
“We video chatted while she ate dinner and we talked about our day and about the kids, and her plans of moving forward,” Miller said.
Greer’s ex-boyfriend, Anthony D. Richmond, 34, was arrested at the scene shortly after the shooting on possible homicide-related charges, but Richmond was eventually released as the Rock County District Attorney’s Office cited conflicting reports given to law enforcement regarding the incident. Richmond was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered not to possess any weapons, to have no contact with Greer’s family and to not leave Wisconsin.
In response to his release, Miller said her family was outraged, and that sense of frustration spilled over into the community with many people taking to social media to speak out against Richmond’s release.
“So many people are devastated by Shawna’s death,” Miller said.
Miller took time to speak directly to victims of suspected domestic violence, urging people who may be stuck in potentially dangerous situations to seek help before it’s too late.
“When they show you who they truly are, believe them,” Miller said “Don’t let them talk you into staying. At one point in time we have all existed without a partner. If a relationship is abusive, neither of you are happy, so just end the relationship, not a life.”
From 2020 to 2021, Defy Domestic Abuse in Beloit reported a 52% increase in calls to its 24-hour hotline, data from the organization shows.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, contact Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit’s 24-hour hotline at 608-365-1119 or visit www.familyservices1.org/defy for further information.