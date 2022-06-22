CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. – A Chicago man who was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of a Rockford man in the parking lot of the CherryVale Mall in April has been arrested in Georgia, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Elijah L. Lucena, 25, was arrested Friday after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Fairburn, Georgia police officer. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.
A warrant was issued for Lucena's arrest on the charge of first degree murder for the shooting death of Marcus McLin, 25, of Rockford.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on April 2, Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies and Cherry Valley Police Officers responded to the parking lot outside the Macy's store at the Cherryvale Mall, 7200 Harrison Ave., Cherry Valley where a gunshot victim was reported. McLin was found near a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau spearheaded the investigation and through the course of their extensive work, identified Lucena as a suspect in this case.
Early Friday morning a Fairburn, Georgia police officer made a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, a male passenger was uncooperative, providing officers with false names. The male passenger was then arrested for obstructing a police officer and during the booking process, fingerprints revealed that the male passenger was actually Lucena.
Lucena is awaiting extradition back to Winnebago County, Illinois.
“I am proud of the hard work of our dedicated team to help identify a suspect in this case,” said Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge. “This partnership has been one that we are grateful for, and I am hopeful that we can bring some justice and some closure to the victim’s family.”