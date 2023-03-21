featured hot Man sentenced to 55 years for Rockford murder Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD - Quinton A. Smith, 27, was sentenced on Monday in Winnebago County Circuit Court to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a Rockford man more than three years ago.Smith also was sentenced to 15 years ion a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.In the early morning hours of June 18, 2019 Smith was chasing Joseph Hernandez near Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. Smith fired a gun twice at Hernandez, but the bullets hit a local business.Hernandez tried to get in a vehicle on State Street, at which time Smith shot him in the back, killing him. The female driver of the vehicle was struck by a bullet in the leg.The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kirstin Krivanec and Theodora Anderson handled the prosecution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents stage protest at Muskego school board meeting Two accused of re-entering U.S. illegally, living in Rock County Blackhawk Bank based in Beloit merges with Illinois banking firm Miss Beloit, Miss Beloit’s Teen Competition set for March 25 Man dies after attempted breakin in Rockford Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime