BELOIT — A 62-year-old man who was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2005 will be released on May 4 and will be living in Beloit, at no specified address.
Milton Taylor will be released from Sand Ridge Treatment Center in Mausten, Wisconsin. He was released without supervision as the requirements of the supervision were concluded on November 14.
Taylor targeted teenagers, both male and female, which included both people he knew and didn’t know. Prior to 2005 he was convicted of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 1984 and 2001; disorderly conduct with habitual criminality in 1986; unlawful restraint and two counts of fourth degree sexual assault in 2001.
According to CCAP, Taylor was sentenced to five years in prison and was then committed to treatment at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in 2009.
According to the city of Beloit’s press release the state has been able to ask a court to order a convicted sex offender into inpatient treatment managed by the Department of Health Services, since 1994. The request comes after the offender completes prison term and is on the verge of being released in the community.
The offender is then committed if they have been convicted of certain crimes and have a mental disorder that makes them more likely than not to engagein acts of sexual violence.
The individuals committed to treatment at the center where Taylor was being held, have the opportunity to petition their committing court for release every 12 months.
If the court determines an individual has reached a point in their treatment in which they are not as likely to reoffend, the court orders either community living on supervised release or discharge with no supervision from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center.
Taylor is being released without supervision. He is required to be on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life and will be onGPS monitoring for life.
The information provided on this notice is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass. Misuse of this information may result in criminal prosecution.
The Beloit Police Department is not responsible for the release of Taylor but is required to notify the public when a sex offender who qualifies for a Special Bulletin Notification is released into the community.
If you observe any criminal violations, please contact the Beloit Police Department at the non-emergency number: 608-757-2244.