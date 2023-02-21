Porter Avenue homicide
Buy Now

Beloit police officers work at a crime scene in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue on Monday afternoon where a woman was shot and killed. Beloit police are treating the investigation as a homicide. Police were called to the scene Monday morning.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - A suspect has been taken into custody and faces a possible charge of first degree intentional homicide in the death of a 29-year-old woman in Beloit on Monday.

Tyrone I. Young, 33, was taken into custody after Beloit police officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:45 a.m. Monday. Police responded to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue and found a woman who had been shot. She subsequently died from her injuries on the scene, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.