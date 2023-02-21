Beloit police officers work at a crime scene in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue on Monday afternoon where a woman was shot and killed. Beloit police are treating the investigation as a homicide. Police were called to the scene Monday morning.
BELOIT - A suspect has been taken into custody and faces a possible charge of first degree intentional homicide in the death of a 29-year-old woman in Beloit on Monday.
Tyrone I. Young, 33, was taken into custody after Beloit police officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:45 a.m. Monday. Police responded to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue and found a woman who had been shot. She subsequently died from her injuries on the scene, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.
Law enforcement officer made contact with Young and he was taken to the Rock County Jail. The Rock County District Attorney's Office will review the case and determine if charges will be filed. The name of the victim was not released by Beloit police.
Online court records list Young as having an address in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue in Beloit in 2023, but it also listed Madison addresses for him as recent as 2018.
At the crime scene on Monday, a man said the victim was his brother's girlfriend. He said the couple had five children.
Police confirmed the shooting death on Monday was the first homicide in Beloit in 2023. Police and public officials expressed sympathy for the family of the victim and hoped for a quick resolution of the case.
"I was disheartened to hear about this tragic incident," said Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin. "One homicide is one too many! However, we are confident that the Beloit Police Department will do all they can in this matter. Our hearts go out to the victim and their family."
Beloit police said the case is part of an ongoing investigation and there would be no further information released on Tuesday. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.
Charges are merely accusations and a suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.