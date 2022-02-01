JANESVILLE—A 26-year-old Chicago man charged with shooting at a snow plow in Janesville last year is expected to enter a plea in the case, the Beloit Daily News has learned following a hearing on Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Vaclan N. Thomas appeared before Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory and defense attorney Kelly Mattingly confirmed Thomas will enter an Alford plea at a hearing set for Feb. 15.
According to Wisconsin law, an Alford plea is a guilty plea in a criminal case where a defendant does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence. By entering an Alford plea, the defendant admits the evidence presented by the state would likely persuade a judge or jury the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Thomas was originally scheduled to enter a plea on Tuesday, but last minute discussions between the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and Mattingly prompted the short delay.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan said the last minute talks stemmed from a discrepancy in Wisconsin and Illinois law related to inpatient or outpatient care for individuals suffering from mental health issues that were charged with crimes.
Thomas currently faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a vehicle without consent in the Feb. 22, 2021 shooting in the Golden Corral restaurant parking lot on Janesville’s northeast side.
Thomas reportedly made several strange statements to police. A Janesville police detective said he felt Thomas “may have been suffering some type of medical crisis,” the criminal complaint states.
Thomas said he was on his phone in a car in the lot when he worried that the plow driver was “circling in on” him, according to the complaint.
“I’m going to be honest with you, the way they boxed me in, I truly believe and feel they were going to kill me,” he said, according to the complaint. “They were going to crush my car.”
Thomas also told police when he shot at the driver he was “aiming at his head.”
“If I wanted it, if I could have I would have got him,” he said, according to the complaint. “Luckily no one got hurt. I have good aim. He got lucky.”
The car Thomas was driving had been taken from the Enterprise rental service at Midway Airport in Chicago on Feb. 20.
The plow driver told police he did not notice anyone in the lot. A bullet hit the driver’s side door frame near the window, the complaint states.
Additional reporting provided by the Janesville Gazette.