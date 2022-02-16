BELOIT — A 19-year-old from Madison is being sought by the Beloit Police Department in connection with the Jan. 29 fatal shooting in a parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School, with an arrest warrant being issued in the case.
On Wednesday, the department announced the arrest warrant of Amaree A. Goodall on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Jion D. Broomfield. Broomfield was shot at around 8:55 p.m. following a basketball game at the high school. Following the incident, Beloit police estimated there were between 30 and 40 witnesses at the scene of the shooting, with Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles denouncing a culture of "no snitching" that had slowed the investigation.
Sayles thanked the community for cooperating with the department in a statement issued on Wednesday.
“The City of Beloit Police Department has followed up on every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations," Sayles said. "The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”
The criminal complaint filed against Goodall on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide shows an argument and a fight preceded the shooting between former Beloit students and individuals from the Madison area. Multiple witnesses were interviewed by police and an anonymous tip from a witness confirmed Goodall as the shooter, with the claims backed by surveillance video at the high school, the complaint shows. Broomfield was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, with the driver, identified as "PB" in the complaint, were trying to figure out what to do after the game when Broomfield stated he was shot. The complaint said Broomfield was shot in the leg.
A visitation for Broomfield will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Feb 19 with a service to follow at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road. Broomfield's death marked the third homicide in Beloit this year, and the second shooting incident. A total of three shootings have been reported in Beloit in 2022.
Information about Goodall’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at 608-757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to www.gbacrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips smartphone application.