JANESVILLE—A woman was struck in the head multiple times during a robbery that was reported Wednesday night in Janesville.
Janesville police responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive at about 9:57 p.m. where an armed robbery was reported.
The female victim had just arrived home and was going into her garage when she was struck in the head multiple times. The suspects then stole her vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. She remained hospitalized on Thursday, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Police believe the victim was followed home from Walgreens on Milton Avenue. The investigation has indicated another vehicle following the victim prior to the robbery.
Officers were able to provide information to the Rockford Police Department on the possible location of victim’s vehicle, which was recovered. Janesville Police Officers have taken custody of the vehicle and are gathering evidence at this time.
Follow home robberies are becoming more common nationwide. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings when returning home. Lock your vehicle and remove the keys and/or key fob. Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended. Report any suspicious activity.