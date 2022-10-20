01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE - A series of fake emergency calls at five schools in southeastern Wisconsin, including a report of an active shooter at a Janesville school, were received by law enforcement agencies in Rock County Thursday morning.

The fake calls, referred to as “Swatting” calls were received by the Rock County Sherriff’s Department. These “Swatting Calls” were reported to be computer generated and were very similar in nature, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

