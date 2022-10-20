JANESVILLE - A series of fake emergency calls at five schools in southeastern Wisconsin, including a report of an active shooter at a Janesville school, were received by law enforcement agencies in Rock County Thursday morning.
The fake calls, referred to as “Swatting” calls were received by the Rock County Sherriff’s Department. These “Swatting Calls” were reported to be computer generated and were very similar in nature, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
In some cases swatting calls are robotic indicating there is an active shooter in a school. The intent of these swatting calls is to elicit a response from emergency responders.
The Rock County Communications Center received a suspicious call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday reporting an active shooter at Craig High School in Janesville. The caller stated there was an active shooter and there were casualties. The communications center staff recognized some inconsistencies with how this call was being reported that alerted them to it being a “swatting call.” The call was taken seriously and immediately vetted for legitimacy as the information was coming in to the dispatch center. It was determined that all students were safe, and the report was unfounded.
The investigation regarding the origin of the call is ongoing.