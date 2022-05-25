MADISON—A Janesville man was sentenced by a judge in federal court on Wednesday to 16 years in prison for producing child pornography.
Noah Eisele, 36, also will serve 15 years of supervised release once his prison term is complete. He was charged with producing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He solicited young girls on Facebook for sexually explicit photos and videos, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office—Western District of Wisconsin. Eisele pleaded guilty to this charge on March 2.
In February 2021, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office uncovered Eisele’s activity after Facebook flagged an account for sharing child pornography. Law enforcement connected the account to the defendant, who admitted to creating the account in order to pose as a teenage boy. Eisele then used the account to message other users he believed to be minors, and instructed them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. In addition to requesting child pornography, Eisele sent minors sexually explicit pictures and videos of himself.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the identity of several girls targeted by Eisele through interviews, and determined they ranged in age from 11 to 17.
In sentencing the defendant, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said a sentence above the 15-year mandatory minimum was warranted because of the defendant’s aggressive recruitment of girls online. Peterson also noted the child pornography the defendant requested was particularly degrading, which included requests for bondage, dominance and submission content.
The charge against Eisele was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus prosecuted this case.