JANESVILLE - A Janesville man faces his fourth intoxicated driving offense following his arrest on Dec. 31 in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Daniel Miller, 33, reported to be on the ground at a gas station on East Inman Parkway at around 10:21 a.m. before a witness said he got up and drove away, the complaint said. The vehicle was located in the area and the driver, identified as Daniel Miller, was taken into custody on the charge of OWI fourth offense. An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.