JANESVILLE — A Janesville man faces a battery charge after he allegedly punched an inmate while in the Rock County Jail on Jan. 11, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.A Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy reviewed video footage from the jail that allegedly showed an altercation between 39-year-old Duston M. Wory and another subject, the complaint said.Wory allegedly punched a man in the back of the head following an argument. Wory is charged with battery by a prisoner.