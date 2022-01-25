01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — A Janesville man faces a battery charge after he allegedly punched an inmate while in the Rock County Jail on Jan. 11, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy reviewed video footage from the jail that allegedly showed an altercation between 39-year-old Duston M. Wory and another subject, the complaint said.

Wory allegedly punched a man in the back of the head following an argument. Wory is charged with battery by a prisoner.

