JANESVILLE - A Janesville man who allegedly spit on a Rock County jail corrections officer has been charged from the Jan. 3 incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Bryan J. Strain, 29, was being admitted to the jail and was resisting officers, the complaint said. While he was resisting, Strain allegedly spit on a corrections officer. He is charged with assault by a prisoner.