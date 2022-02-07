JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was stopped by Janesville Police Sunday morning.

Mario Rivers, 49, also faces a possible charge of operating a vehicle after his license was revoked, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Rivers was stopped at about 5:15 a.m. due to a defective brake light, according to the news release. Rivers reportedly displayed signs of impairment and he failed standardized field sobriety testing.

An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.