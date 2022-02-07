hot Janesville man accused of fifth OWI offense Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - A Janesville man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was stopped by Janesville Police Sunday morning.Mario Rivers, 49, also faces a possible charge of operating a vehicle after his license was revoked, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.Rivers was stopped at about 5:15 a.m. due to a defective brake light, according to the news release. Rivers reportedly displayed signs of impairment and he failed standardized field sobriety testing.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Janesville Police Department Felony Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated COLUMN: Youth hockey in Beloit doesn't deserve thin ice Fruzen gets surprises for 93rd birthday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime