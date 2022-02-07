JANESVILLE—An Indiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for shooting a man at a Beloit bar in April of 2019, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Daniel T. Blackshear, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an out of state felon as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Rock County Judge John Wood sentenced Blackshear to four years in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections prison system with four years of post-release supervision. He was previously charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his role in the shooter that injured a 37-year-old man on April 14, 2019.
The unidentified victim was shot in the jaw, neck and hip at Rooney’s Pub, 65 Portland Ave. While at the bar, Blackshear was seen talking with individuals near the smoking area when the victim and a woman approached the group. Blackshear, stepped back, raising his hand and shot the man. Video footage of the incident shows Blackshear holding what appears to be a handgun and firing it before fleeing, according to court documents.
Blackshear was identified by two witnesses who were at the scene. Video footage from the bar also was used to identify him, and he was arrested on April 23, 2019 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana.
As part of the sentencing, Blackshear was granted 612 days of sentence credit for his pretrial detention period as the case moved through the Rock County court system. He is also eligible for the substance abuse and challenge incarceration programs, court records show.
In 2019, seven shootings including four gun-related homicides were reported, according to Beloit Police Department records tracked by the Beloit Daily News.