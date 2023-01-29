BELOIT — Lisa Collins is remembered by friends and family as a generous, always smiling person who touched many lives.
But, the 42-year-old Janesville woman’s life was cut short a year ago and Beloit police are still investigating her death.
About 20 family, neighbors and friends gathered near the intersection of Howe Drive and Clary Street Sunday to remember the woman who met a tragic end one year ago.
On Jan. 29, 2022, the body of Lisa Collins was found outside a home on Howe Drive near Clary Street. She had died due to stab wounds, according to initial police reports.
“She was a great lady,” said Collins’ sister, Nicole Tracy of Janesville. “She would give you the shirt off her back. She was caring and kind.”
Tracy said her sister was a mother. She has two sons who now live in Minnesota and she had one daughter who passed away in 2015.
Tracy and her older sister grew up in a small town atmosphere, having lived in Orfordville, Footville and Evansville during their childhood. Like many older sisters, Collins was protective of Tracy when they were growing up, and that continued as they got older.
When she first heard about her sister’s death, Tracy wondered how something like this could have happened. And, the last year has been hard for her and her family.
“I can’t help but wonder if she suffered lying there in the snow,” Tracy said.
On Sunday, friends and family lit candles and gathered around a memorial that included a photo of the woman who met such a tragic end.
Don Isaacs, who moved into the neighborhood on Howe Drive after the death, has talked with the family on several occasions, and he said his heart goes out to them. He maintains the memorial set up on his property as a way to help the family.
“I don’t mind maintaining this at all,” Isaacs said. “I think it is my duty to keep up this woman’s story and help the family.”
Pastor Dave Raleigh was at the memorial vigil offering a prayer and comforting words for those gathered on the cold night.
“Time is precious. No one knows when we will be out of time,” he said.
Tracy has been in frequent contact with the Beloit Police Department, seeking any updates on the case.
“I know they are doing what they can, but it’s hard,” she said. “You hear a lot of things on the street, but you just don’t know.”
The Beloit Police Department is continuing to investigate the homicide, according to a statement issued to the Beloit Daily News.
“This is an on-going investigation. This case is still a priority to our department and we are still actively investigating the homicide,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles in the statement.
Jan. 29, 2022 was a tragic day in Beloit as Collins’ death was not the only homicide in the city. Jion Broomfield, 19, was killed on the same day outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. Amaree Goodall of Madison has been charged in that case.
Tracy continues to try to draw attention to the case and she hopes one day to find closure regarding her sister’s death.
“I would love to draw attention to this case. I just don’t want people to forget,” Tracy said.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online at the website https;//gbacrimestoppers.com/ or. directly at www.p3tips/482.