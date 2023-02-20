Porter Avenue homicide
Beloit police officers work at a crime scene in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue on Monday afternoon where a woman was shot and killed. Beloit police are treating the investigation as a homicide. Police were called to the scene Monday morning.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Beloit police are investigating the shooting death of a female which occurred Monday morning in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue.

A news release from the Beloit Police Department stated officers were called to Porter Avenue at about 8:46 a.m. where the female was found, a victim of gunfire. The victim subsequently died on the scene. Beloit Police Department detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

