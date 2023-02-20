Beloit police officers work at a crime scene in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue on Monday afternoon where a woman was shot and killed. Beloit police are treating the investigation as a homicide. Police were called to the scene Monday morning.
BELOIT - Beloit police are investigating the shooting death of a female which occurred Monday morning in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue.
A news release from the Beloit Police Department stated officers were called to Porter Avenue at about 8:46 a.m. where the female was found, a victim of gunfire. The victim subsequently died on the scene. Beloit Police Department detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Monday's death marks the first homicide of 2023 in Beloit.
A man who was standing outside the area of the crime scene said it was his brother's girlfriend who died. The man, who declined to give his name, said his brother and the woman had five children. He said law enforcement officers were not sharing any information as of early Monday afternoon.
"It's an ongoing investigation is what they keep saying," the man said. "We have limited information right now."
He said his sister called him to let him know about the incident on Porter Avenue. He said other family members from the Green Bay area were contacted about the tragic incident. The man said the incident was still very new to him and he was still dealing with feelings for grief.
Beloit police officials declined to offer any further information early Monday afternoon. A news release from the police department stated there is no risk to the community.