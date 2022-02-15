01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

BELOIT — Beloit police say a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Monday night in Beloit, but no injuries were reported from the incident. 

At around 9:25 p.m., shots rang out in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue, according to information from the Beloit Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene and found shell casings in the area. 

No additional information was available from the Beloit Police Department as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you