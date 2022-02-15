hot Home, vehicle struck by gunfire in Beloit Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — Beloit police say a home and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on Monday night in Beloit, but no injuries were reported from the incident. At around 9:25 p.m., shots rang out in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue, according to information from the Beloit Police Department. Officers arrived on the scene and found shell casings in the area. No additional information was available from the Beloit Police Department as of Tuesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gunfire Royce Avenue Beloit Police Department Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Former Beloit officer pleaded guilty in domestic violence, animal mistreatment case Double fatal crash reported in Winnebago County Beloit, Whitewater investigate "swatting" calls Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime