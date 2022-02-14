hot Gunfire reported in Beloit over weekend Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Feb 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — No injuries were reported following gunfire in Beloit on Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Department. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:06 a.m. near the intersection of Bluff Street and Highland Avenue and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, police said. No suspects were identified following the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Department Shots Fired Bluff Street Highland Avenue Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Indiana man sentenced for shooting at Beloit bar in 2019 Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Former Beloit officer pleaded guilty in domestic violence, animal mistreatment case BMHS wrestler West wins Big 8 as freshman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime