Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted

Apr 11, 2023

The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Tegon M. Simplot, 32, who is wanted on a warrant for robbery with the use off force - party to the crime.

Simplot is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Simplot's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.