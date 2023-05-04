The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Katrina M. Davis, 41, who is wanted on warrants for possession of cocaine (second offense), possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn April 30, just before 9 p.m., a burglary occurred at Bushel and Peck’s grocery store at 328 State St. Surveillance video showed a white male using an object to shatter the glass of the back door. The suspect was wearing a dark colored coat with the hood up, black face mask, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes. The suspect was also wearing yellow gloves and carried a bag. The suspect stole money and property belonging to the business.
That same evening, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a burglary occurred to the Flying Pig treat shop at 431 E. Grand Ave. Security footage showed a white male matching the description above, forced entry through the door and stole money from the business. The subject was last seen walking east around the corner before walking out of view.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.