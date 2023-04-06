The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jeffrey A. Caples Sr. 34, who is wanted on warrants for fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers, bail jumping, operating a vehicle while his license was revoked and retail theft.
Caples is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Caple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekOn April 6 just before 12:10 a.m., a shots fired incident occurred in the 700 block of Ninth Street. Multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire and several fired cartridge casings were found in the area. A witness observed muzzle flashes coming from a black sedan before it sped southbound on Ninth Street toward St. Lawrence Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.