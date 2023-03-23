The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Chatavier A. Bell-Johnson, 27, who is wanted on warrants for domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic strangulation/suffocation.
Bell-Johnson is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bell-Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekBeloit police are investigating a report of shots being fired around midnight on March 21 in the 1800 block of East Briar Lane.
A residence was struck several times by gun fire and several fired cartridge cases were found on the front lawn of the residence. A neighborhood survey was conducted where it was revealed that two black males were observed acting suspiciously near the residence about an hour before the shots were fired.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.